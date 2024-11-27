British Man Wins Rs 1800 Crore In Lottery, Third Largest Jackpot In UK's History

A British man has won the third-largest lottery fortune of all time, claiming a 177 million pounds (Rs 1804.161 crore) Euromillions jackpot in Tuesday's draw, the National Lottery has said. The staggering win's numbers are: 07, 11, 25, 31, 40, while the Lucky Stars are 09 and 12.

Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at Allwyn, said: "Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's jaw-dropping 177 million pounds EuroMillions jackpot."

"The win has landed them a spot on The National Lottery's Rich List, as they have become the third-biggest National Lottery winner of all time. What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner," he said.

According to the BBC, if the winner is an individual-rather than a syndicate splitting the prize-he or she will immediately become richer than musicians Harry Styles and Adele, who featured on this year's Sunday Times Rich List with fortunes of 175 million pounds and 170 million pounds, respectively.

The winner can decide whether to go public or request strict anonymity once their ticket has been validated and paid.

The biggest National Lottery win of all time, 195 million pounds, was netted by an anonymous UK ticketholder on 19 July 2022. On 10 May 2022, Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won a then record-breaking 184,262,899 pounds with a Lucky Dip ticket, as per the news report.