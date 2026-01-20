UK Person Wins Rs 129 Crore In Lottery, But Remains Unaware Of Jackpot

National Lottery officials have issued an urgent appeal to locate several ticket holders who have yet to claim life-changing prizes, according to The Metro. Leading the list is a mystery player from Bexley, South East London, who won a staggering 10.6 million Pounds in the October 10 Lotto draw. This individual has until April 2 to come forward before the ticket expires.

Approaching Deadlines

The National Lottery has highlighted several other significant prizes currently sitting unclaimed across the country:

Birmingham: 1,000,000 Pounds prize won last year, expires on February 11

South Gloucestershire: 1,000,000 Pounds prize won on November 1, expires on April 30

Bournemouth: 1,000,000 Pounds prize won on November 4, expires on May 3

Powys, Wales: 112,091 Pounds prize won on December 12, expires on June 10

If these prizes are not claimed by their respective deadlines, the funds, plus any accumulated interest, will be allocated to National Lottery-funded community projects, including environmental re-wilding and youth support services, as per the news portals.

A Life-Changing "Chance" Purchase

The appeal comes as recent winner Sean Henderson, 39, shares his story. The carpenter from Ilfracombe won the "Set For Life" prize, which grants him 10,000 Pounds every month for the next 30 years. Henderson only discovered his winning ticket while it was gathering dust on top of his microwave. He plans to use the windfall to build a home and travel.

How to Check

Winners' advisor Kathy Garrett urges the public to check unconventional places. Past winners have discovered tickets in coat pockets, glove boxes, and even tucked behind sun visors in work vehicles. Players are encouraged to check their tickets online, via the National Lottery app, or at local retailers to ensure they do not miss out on these transformative sums.