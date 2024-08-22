Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Owning A Pickleball Team: "To The Class 10 Prefect Who Toiled Away"

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the World Pickleball League as Team Chennai owner and she shared a long post expressing what it means to her. Samantha shared a video and she wrote, "To the little girl in class 3 who longed to play with her brothers, but couldn't, 'cos only boys could play rough, and she was 'too tiny'. To the young girl in class 8 who was told to focus on getting a 100 in Math-because volleyball could wait. To the class 10 prefect who toiled away, putting academics first because board exams were priority."

Emphasising on the need for sports, Samantha added in her post, "I've grown up to realize the need for sport, the need for movement, and the belief that everyone can-and should-play. Picking up a pickleball team wasn't just a decision; it was a conviction. A nod to the younger me and a commitment to every little girl who's been told she can't. We're here to prove that we absolutely can." She signed off the post with these words, "Movement is essential for a healthier, fitter, and happier India-and it starts with believing in the power of play."

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

Announcing the "new beginnings" in an Instagram post, Samantha wrote, "Exciting News! I am thrilled to partner with the World Pickleball and come on board as the owner of the Chennai Franchise. Pickleball fever sweeps India. It's time to get moving India."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in a project titled Bangaram. Samantha announced the project on her birthday this year. She will also star in Raj and Dk's Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon and Sikandar Kher. The series is slated to release in November this year.