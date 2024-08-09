ICYMI: Sobhita Dhulipala Once Said This About Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement pictures are making rounds on the Internet. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Thursday (August 8). In the middle of this, an old video of Sobhita has resurfaced online. In the clip, which is from the promotion campaign of Night Manager Part 2, she can be heard talking about Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sobhita, in a rapid-fire segment with Bollywood Bubble, was asked about South actors who have transitioned to Hindi films. When asked about Samantha, Sobhita said, “I think her journey is super cool. Like if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that is really cool.”

Regarding Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala mentioned that she likes his “temperament.” She said, “He seems like such a cold-headed, calm guy, so dignified. I really appreciate it.” Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017. After four years, the two decided to part ways.

On Thursday, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the engagement of his son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala. He wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans were not pleased after seeing the post. They pointed out that Samantha had proposed to Naga Chaitanya on the same date. Click here to read all about it.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. In terms of work, Sobhita was last seen in Monkey Man, which marked her Hollywood debut. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the movie Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi.