Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fans Troll Newly Engaged Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala: "What A Downgrade"

Congratulations, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. They are now engaged. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Thursday. The fantastic news was shared by Naga Chaitanya's superstar father Nagarjuna. The veteran actor has shared a set of two pictures from the dreamy ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). In the first picture, the newly engaged couple are seen posing with Nagarjuna. Next, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuliapa are sharing a moment. The note attached to the pictures read, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

The engagement ceremony photos have spread like wildfire on social media. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's fans and industry colleagues have congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans were not happy with the choice of date. They trolled Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala for choosing August 8 as their engagement date. FYI: Samantha had proposed to Naga Chaitanya on this date. The two then got married in 2017. After four years, they decided to part ways.

It's the date sam proposed him.

They wait for same date and engaged. pic.twitter.com/snVDeyR1zB — Loga (@Loga_70) August 8, 2024

A fan said, “No hate for Sobhita Dhulipala. But we love Samantha Ruth Prabhu.”

No hate for Sobhita ????❤️



But we love Samantha ???????????? — வல்லவன்???? (@gopirajini26) August 8, 2024

“What a Downgrade,” added another.

What a Downgrade — Soni Raj Singh (@SoniDreams_) August 8, 2024

A person asked, “Shocking twist! On August 8, Samantha Ruth Prabhu proposed to Naga Chaitanya, but now he's getting engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on the same date! Talk about a dramatic turn of events. What's your take on this timing?”

Shocking twist! ???????? On August 8, Samantha Ruth Prabhu proposed to Naga Chaitanya, but now he's getting engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on the same date! Talk about a dramatic turn of events. What's your take on this timing? ???????? #NagaChaitanya #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #SobhitaDhulipala" pic.twitter.com/HMeOMcyaxC — Siva Sankar (@737_siva) August 8, 2024

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours have been making rounds since 2022. The couple were, first, spotted at a restaurant in London.

Naga Chaitanya is known for his work in films like Manam, 100% Love, Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo and Preman. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her work in The Night Manager and Made In Heaven.