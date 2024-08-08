Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are Now Engaged: "Beginning Of Infinite Love"

Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala made it official today. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad on Thursday. Naga Chaitanya's father and film veteran Nagarjuna shared the first picture from the ceremony and he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. ... pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna, is the star of films like Manam, 100% Love, Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo, Preman, Oka Laila Kosam, Josh, Dohchay and Tadakha among others. He made his big Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake ofForrest Gump. The film featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Sobhita Dhulipala is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari. The actress became a household name after starring the web-series Made In Heaven. Sobhita Dhulipala also featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Monkey Man.