Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: Dating, Holidays And Soon, An Engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are getting engaged today. According to a report by The Great Andhra, the celebrity duo will embark on their new journey in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya's father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna will officially announce the union, the report added. He is also expected to share the first pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony. “Nagarjuna is going to post a note about this wedding. The pictures of the engagement will also be available anytime after the event on Friday,” the source was quoted as saying.

Now, let's take a look at the couple's relationship timeline.

1. First Picture

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship rumours sparked after they were snapped together at a London restaurant. A picture of Naga Chaitanya with chef Surender Mohan spread like wildfire. Major highlight: Sobhita sitting at a table in the background.However, the picture was soon deleted by the chef.

2. Europe Holiday

In June 2022, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made headlines with their European gateway. In the picture, shared on Reddit, the two are enjoying their time at a pub. “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted in Europe at a wine tasting,” read the side note. Take a look:

4. Naga Chaitanya On His Relationship Status

Naga Chaitanya, in a 2022 interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, had opened up about his rumoured ladylove [Sobhita Dhulipala]. When the actor was asked to share a few words about Sobhita, he simply said, “I am just gonna smile.”

5. Safari Tour

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's holiday diaries have always attracted a lot of attention on social media. In April, the two shared a bunch of pictures from their time at a jungle safari. Of course, they didn't share a picture together. But the eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the similarity.

Days after the safari pictures surfaced online, a Hindustan Times report stated that Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were keen on keeping their relationship private. “Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” a source was quoted as saying.