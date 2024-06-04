Amid Dating Rumours, Sobhita And Naga Chaitanya Are Holidaying Together. See Viral Pic

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sobhita_dhulipala)

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya find themselves back in the limelight, courtesy of their enchanting holiday in Europe. Despite not making any official statements about their relationship, the duo frequently ignites dating speculations through their travel escapades. A viral photo from their vacation diaries has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the snapshot, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya can be seen immersed in a wine-tasting session in Europe.

This isn't the first time Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya sparked dating rumours with their travel escapades. Last year, they were spotted together on a London getaway. A picture featuring Naga Chaitanya posing with chef Surender Mohan in a London restaurant did rounds on social media. The highlight of the photo was Sobhita, who was spotted sitting at the table in the background.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple announced their separation in October 2021 after four years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement that read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his film Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel.