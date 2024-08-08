Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today: Report

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly get engaged on Thursday. According to a report in The Great Andhra, the couple's engagement ceremony will take place in Hyderabad today and Naga Chaitanya's father and film veteran Nagarjuna will share a note about the couple's wedding. "The source says that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are going to get married very soon and, first, they are going to get engaged on Thursday," the report state, adding, "Nagarjuna is going to post a note about this wedding. The pictures of the engagement will also be available anytime after the event on Friday."

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral. In June, photos from their holiday in Europe trended a great deal.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Naga Chaitanya's notable works include Manam, 100% Love, Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo, Preman, Oka Laila Kosam, Josh, Dohchay and Tadakha, to name a few. He made his big Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. The film featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who became a household name after starring the web-series Made In Heaven, has featured in films across languages. She is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari. Sobhita Dhulipala featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She also featured in the second season of the popular series Made In Heaven. She made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Monkey Man.