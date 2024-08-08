Amid Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Engagement Rumours, An Old Clip Of Nagarjuna Goes Viral

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement rumours. The two are all set to get exchange rings today, reported The Great Andhra. The ceremony will reportedly be held in Hyderabad. The report added that Naga Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna is expected to share details about the wedding. “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are going to get married very soon and, first, they are going to get engaged on Thursday," a source was quoted as saying. It added, "Nagarjuna is going to post a note about this wedding. The pictures of the engagement will also be available anytime after the event on Friday." In the middle of this, a throwback video of Nagarjuna praising Sobhita has surfaced online. In the clip, which is from the 2018 film Goodachari's launch event, the actor can be heard praising Sobhita and her charisma. He said, “Okay, Sobhita Dhulipala, she was so good. I mean, I should not say it like this, she was hot in the film. Without… I mean, there is something which is so attractive about her.” The clip was shared on Reddit.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at a London restaurant in 2022. Then, in June, the couple were seen having a blast at a cafe in Europe.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple announced their divorce after 4 years of togetherness. A while back, the actor opened up about the divorce in an interview with ETimes. He had said, "It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," The actor added, "She is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."