Sobhita Dhulipala's Birthday Wish For "Lover" Naga Chaitanya Is Love, Actually

Naga Chaitanya turned a year older on Sunday (November 23). On the special occasion, his actor-wife shared a loved-up picture and penned a heartfelt message.

What's Happening

Sobhita shared a picture on Instagram in which Naga Chaitanya can be seen zipping up her jacket.

The caption read, "Happy birthday lover @chayakkineni."

Naga Chaitanya dropped a red heart emoticon on the post.

Background

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya met in 2022 and soon fell in love. The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024 and married on December 4 of the same year at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

The wedding was a traditional, intimate affair attended by close family and friends.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.