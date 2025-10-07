How The Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story Began With An Instagram Comment

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are the new power couple in town, and rightly so. From sharing cutesy images on their social media to gracing the cover of Vogue, the couple keeps making headlines. In a recent interview with Jagapathi Babu on Jayammu Nishchayammuraa on Zee5, Naga Chaitanya spilled the beans on how a misunderstanding angered Sobhita Dhulipala, and she did not speak to him for a week.

Chaitanya recently starred in Thandel, his first Rs 100 crore film, alongside Sai Pallavi as the lead actress, which featured a song titled 'Bujji Thalli'. Coincidentally, it is also Chaitanya's nickname for Dhulipala. Sobhita was upset because she thought Naga Chaitanya was the one who suggested the name. He was quoted as saying, "She was so angry that she did not speak to me for a few days. She thought I asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to put the phrase in the film, but why would I do that?" For those who don't know, Bujji Thalli means a loved one. Later, Naga Chaitanya said that any relationship is not real if the couple does not fight.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story

During the interview, the actor went on to share his love story with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. Did you know the two met on Instagram? The actor shared that he never imagined meeting his life partner on social media. Their love story is of the digital age. Chaitanya once posted about his cloud kitchen, Shoyu, and Sobhita commented on the post with an emoji.

This kickstarted their conversation; the two of them met later, fell in love, Naga proposed to Dhulipala in August 2023, and the rest, as they say, is history. The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. During a rapid-fire round, Naga Chaitanya also confessed that he cannot live without his wife and would not dream of swapping his life with anyone else, as he is extremely happy right now.