Sobhita Dhulipala "Teared Up" After Watching Controversial <i>Bad Girl</i>, "I Felt Seen"

Sobhita Dhulipala recently watched the Tamil film Bad Girl and wrote a review on her Instagram Story. Moved to tears, Sobhita Dhulipala "recommended" the film for all girls.

"Bad Girl had me smirking AND tearing up. I feel seen. Beheld. (heart emoji) A film that ripens by the minute. Heavily recommend to everyone, especially the girls. This one's for us, y'all. Shoutout to varsha.bharath3 and anjalisivaraman — you guys are simply beyond (confetti emoji). Watch it on JioHotstar." Varsha and Anjali reshared her review on their Instagram stories.

The Bad Girl Controversy

After the trailer of Bad Girl was released in January this year, director G. Mohan accused the film's producers, Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, of portraying Brahmins in a negative light.

"Portraying a Brahmin girl's personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap & Co.? Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family first," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

About Bad Girl

Bad Girl is a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Varsha. Anjali plays the lead role as Ramya in the film, which also stars Shanthipriya and Hridhu Haroon. The film had its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in February. It was released in theatres in September.