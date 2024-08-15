Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya's Engagement. The Internet: "Absolute Queen Behaviour"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a cryptic post days after her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. The actress shared a selfie on Instagram. No caption needed. However, what caught everyone's attention was the text imprinted on her sweatshirt that read, "The museum of peace and quiet." The Internet users also spotted the actress reportedly showing her middle finger. She used the song Now We Are Free by Leblanc to accompany the post.

An Instagram user wrote, "The finger and the song." Another one commented, "This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for." While a fan wrote, "That song, that finger, that T-shirt. absolute queen behaviour," "The middle finger Says everything!!," a comment read. Yet another one wrote, "That finger is personal. that's how a queen reacts."

The cryptic post came days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend and actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. They got engaged after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.