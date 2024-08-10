Crazy Viral: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Reply To A Fan Who Proposed To Her After Naga Chaitanya's Engagement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received a marriage proposal from a fan after her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. Mukesh Chintha, an Instagram user, created a humorous reel about his plan to propose to Samantha. The video shows him heading to propose and includes text that says, "Me on my way to Samantha to let her know that I'll always be there for her." In a comedic twist, Mukesh presents his "heart" to Samantha at the gym in the video. The reel concludes with him requesting her hand in marriage and humorously asking for two years to become "financially independent".

The caption read, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." The video quickly gained attention and went viral, catching Samantha's eye. She replied, "The gym in the background almost convinced me." Mukesh later expressed his joy on Instagram Stories, saying that Samantha had "made his day" and affirmed his support with the statement, "If the world is against Samantha, then I am against the world."

The reel came after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend and actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. They got engaged after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.