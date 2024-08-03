<i>Citadel Honey Bunny</i> Teaser: Priyanka Chopra On The Missing Puzzle - "Look For The Connection To..."

Citadel: Honey Bunny has been making headlines and how. The teaser dropped earlier this week and it takes the Citadel spy universe to another level altogether. Priyanka Chopra gave a shout out to the series in her Instagram story and she wrote, "Raj and DK in full form. Varun Dhawan and Samantha are incredible. When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia...Breadcrumbs all over Citadel. You just have to find them." Noted, We will be watching carefully. ICYDK, Priyanka Chopra starred as a spy named Nadia Sinh in Russo Brothers' Citadel.

Here's a little background on Citadel for those who require one. It is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK and it stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress has previously worked with them in Family Man 2.

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Check out the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny here:

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a gritty spy thriller with high octane action pieces and a love story, set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher. The series is all set to drop on OTT platform Prime Video on November 7. Excited much?