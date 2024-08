Director Raj Says, "Russo Brothers Were 'Cool' About Cinematic Indian Version Of <i>Citadel</i>"

Director Raj Nidomoru on Thursday said filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were "very cool" about their idea of giving a cinematic spin to the Indian version of Citadel, which is set in the 90s.

The Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny follows the Italian series Citadel: Diana, premiering October 10, in the Citadel universe. The original Citadel series, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, released in 2023.

"It was like a big conference room where we had episodes laid out and they actually did their reading. They were very gracious, extremely collaborative and free. "When we told (them about) our idea, it was off from what they were doing. In our pitch, there was a bit more cinema. There are cinematic elements throughout. I thought they would stick to what they had in mind but they were very cool with our idea, they asked us to stick to our vision," the filmmaker told reporters here at the teaser launch of the show.

"When we finished the reading we were texting each other, 'there are so many great minds sitting here together,' and at the end of it, we said, 'Actually we are also not so bad.' but we have only 10% of their resources," Nidimoru added.

DK added the Indian and international versions of Citadel are starkly different in terms of their scale and look.

"We saw their gadgets and everything and we were like thank god we set ours in a different time period, a different era.

"Our gadgets are not going to be as fancy as theirs are in the future. When you see the rest of the show and the trailer you'll understand," he said, describing the show, whose teaser is set to the tunes of 80s hit song Raat Baaqi, Baat Baaqi... from Namak Halaal.

Nidimoru said they instantly agreed to come on board when they got to know they would be collaborating with the Russo Brothers, known for Avengers: End Game.

"This is the first time we are doing a collab with anybody. Otherwise, we've been fiercely independent filmmakers. The three (him, DK and Sita Menon) of us started from 99 and here we are. We write, direct and produce most of our stuff.

"That's what we believe in doing. We can't do something someone forces us to do. That's the freedom we enjoy as filmmakers and we are glad we stuck to that. But we were very excited when we were offered to direct Citadel India," he said.

Nidomoru said both Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu performed their own stunts.

"We've done this before (shooting a long one take action scene) and it is a very choreographed one take. But this time we had really good action, a hidden action talent in both of them that we actually put them on the line of fire.

"There were no stunt doubles. They had to do it all by themselves so that was the challenge this time and they were up for it," Nidimoru said, adding, it was great to work with "enthusiastic" actors like Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu on the show.

Ruth Prabhu said doing the action sequences with Dhawan felt like filming a "romantic song".

"Varun has been too kind, it was a partnership when we would do action it really felt like a dance. Action felt like a romantic song because it had so much sync and we never had that kind of sync," she said.

"I never felt that kind of chemistry with anyone and I believe it shows because that action sequence is really special. I should not say that myself but just making it was absolutely beautiful," she added.

Ruth Prabhu, who had teamed up with Raj & DK for The Family Man season two, said she is hoping the audience will also love Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The Family Man might have given us luck. I don't know I will wait for the audience to give their verdict on this one but I really hope that I pass with flying colours. I feel action is a genre I'm completely interested in and I would like to do more. I really hope they give their blessings for this." "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is set to release on November 7 on Prime Video.

The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)