<i>Squid Game 2</i> Teaser: The Return Of Seong Gi-hun, Survival Tasks And A Big, Fat Prize

For all Squid Game fans, there is exciting news. The special teaser for Season 2 is finally out. The clip was unveiled during Netflix's annual Geeked Week fan event. The video takes us back to the end of Season 1, where Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) gave up his plans to go to the US and embarked on a new mission with determination. The short clip shows him back in his uniform, surrounded by new players. Along with Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will also reprise their roles in the upcoming season. This popular Korean show has a global fanbase. Squid Game revolves around individuals facing financial struggles. They join a deadly game to win a massive cash prize, where losing means death. The makers also dropped the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “The game never stops. Are you ready to play? SQUID GAME SEASON 2 arrives December 26.”

Check it out:

Just like Season 1, Squid Game Season 2 will be directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is thrilled for the upcoming show. “I do have a lot on my shoulders, but I'll make sure it's worth the wait,” he told Netflix.

Executive producer Kim Ji-yeon also talked to the OTT giant about how the cast and crew are “pouring their hearts” for the filming of season 2. She said, “The cast and the crew are truly pouring their hearts and souls into filming the second season. I hope you stay tuned and root for us!”

In addition to the returning cast for Squid Game Season 2, several new faces will join the lineup. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri and Won Ji are set to appear in the upcoming season, as per Variety.

The first instalment of Squid Game consists of 9 episodes. The show premiered on Netflix in September 2021.