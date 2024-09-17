Festive Binge: Blockbuster Parade Of OTT Releases To Watch This Holiday Season

Everyone eagerly waits for the festive season and streaming services are no exception. From global giants like Netflix to domestic powerhouses such as JioCinema, every platform is gearing up to make the most of the holiday season by releasing its biggest shows and movies. Over the coming months, we will be treated to a variety of new releases, perfect for your binge-watching needs. To help you keep track, we have put together a list of these festive picks. Take a look:

1. CTRL (October 4, 2024) - Netflix: Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL will feature Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat as Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas. They are going to play a couple who create content together on the internet. Things take a turn when they decide to break up.

2. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani (October 4, 2024) - JioCinema: The film features Aditya Seal and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The plot explores a homosexual relationship. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Hardik Gajjar.

3. It's What's Inside (October 4, 2024) - Netflix: Directed by Greg Jardin, It's What's Inside narrates the story of a group of college friends, who reunite for a friend's wedding. Their reunion descends into a psychological nightmare when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase.

4. The Platform 2 (October 4, 2024) - Netflix: It is a follow-up to the 2019 film The Platform. The sequel is directed by Aitor Etxebarria. It focuses on the themes of social inequality and survival.

5. Uprising (October 11, 2024) - Netflix: Uprising is a South Korean historical war action film directed by Kim Sang-man. The story follows the lives of two childhood friends who become enemies during a turbulent period in the Joseon era.

6. Jai Mahendran (October 11, 2024) - SonyLIV: The web series is directed by Srikanth Mohan. The cast includes Balachandran Chullikad, Johny Antony, Maniyanpilla Raju, Miya George, Rahul Riji Nair and ASaiju Kurup. Jai Mahendran narrates the story of a corrupt deputy tehsildar, who plans to trick the system to protect his job and reputation.

7. Citadel: Honey Bunny (November 7, 2024) - Prime Video: The series is a spin-off of the American TV series Citadel. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Citadel: Honey Bunny fuses the elements of a spy action thriller with the charm of a love story. It is set in the 1990s. The show is directed by Raj & DK.

8. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 (November 15, 2024) - Netflix: The show's season 6 has been divided into 3 parts. The first part debuted on Netflix on July 18. Part 2 will be released in November, followed by the final part in 2025. In this season, the Cobra Kai characters face new challenges in the world karate championships.

9. Spellbound (November 22, 2024) - Netflix: Spellbound is an animated musical adventure that follows the adventures of Princess Ellian. She must go on a daring quest to save her family after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

10. Squid Game Season 2 (December 26, 2024) - Netflix: Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show will pick up from the end of Season 1. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles from the first season. Newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk and Park Sung-hoon will be introduced as new players in Squid Game Season 2.

With such diverse OTT releases making their way to the streaming platforms, this festive season will be a special one for all of us.