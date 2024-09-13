<i>Call Me Bae</i> Star Ananya Panday On Being Compared To Kareena Kapoor's Poo: "This Is Our Homage To Her"

Ananya Panday, whose acting in her debut web show Call Me Bae is being compared with that of Kareena Kapoor's iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushu Kabhi Gham, addressed these comparisons and clarified the intention behind her character. Ananya Panday said, “We are not trying to replicate or even approach what Bebo did because she is a literal icon and her portrayal of Poo is a legacy. What she did was extraordinary. This is our homage to her. If Bae can be even one percent as lovable as Poo, then I think we all will be happy.”

Ahead of Call Me Bae's release, Ananya Panday talked about how she played her dream role in the series. She told PTI, "They (makers) sent me eight episodes in a go, and when I read it, I felt, I'm could die to be part of this'. As a character, there's so much to do, so much to chew on. There are so many layers to the character.”

The storyline of Call Me Bae revolves around Bae's (Ananya Panday) extravagant lifestyle, where financial concerns have never crossed her mind. However, everything changes when she loses her fortune, seemingly part ways with her husband and must face the reality of starting over. The series stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.