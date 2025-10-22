How <i>Squid Game</i> Actor Lee Jung-Jae's Identity Was Misused To Scam A Woman Of Rs 3 Crore

The craze for actors around the world is inexplicable. Fans go to great lengths to meet their favourite star, buy expensive gifts for them, and even support them in difficult times. But this craze leaves fans vulnerable, and impersonators use it to their advantage.

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae's global fame was used to dupe a woman of 500 million KRW (approximately Rs 3 crore). Not only did the impersonator use the actor's name and his photos, but he was able to contact the victim and pretend he was Lee Jung-Jae.

Squid Game Actor Lee Jung-Jae's Fame Misused

According to a JTBC report, a woman, who identifies as Ms A, in her 50s, is the victim in this scam that has shaken many people. The impersonator convinced her that she was indeed speaking to Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae.

The criminal contacted her and said that he was Jung-Jae and that he often interacts with her fans in person. Ms A was sceptical initially, but the impersonator shared AI-generated images of the actor to gain her trust. He also edited some images and told her that he clicked them on the set of Squid Game 3, and attached them with fake airport pictures.

The imitator also provided Ms A with a forged identification card. Gradually, the perpetrator developed a personal bond with the victim. According to reports, he was a part of a large group that operated in tandem.

Soon, the impersonator started using affectionate terms for Ms A, like darling and honey. Once he was sure that the victim would operate according to his will, he started asking for money, and allegedly was able to dupe her out of Rs 3 crore.

Police Investigation

The Miryang Police in Gyeongnam Province was in charge of the investigation, and it claimed that the impersonator and his group were a part of a Cambodian crime network. It is believed that the scammer continued his conversation with the victim even when the police were looking into the case.

The news and the details of the case surfaced on October 22, 2025, leaving fans worried and cautious.

