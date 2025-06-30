Park Shin-Hye Nails Monochrome Style In Both Denim And All-Black Co-Ords

Whether on-screen or off-screen, South Korean actress Park Shin-Hye is always on point with her sartorial fits. Set to star in the 2026 series Miss Undercover Boss, Park Shin-Hye was recently seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in two monochrome fits.

The first look is all about rocking the denim-on-denim monochrome style in a light blue hue. The embellished denim jacket paired with matching shorts and a simple white top was simple yet chic. Adding a bit of playfulness to the fit were the thigh-high boots. The cohesive fit blends a casual yet chic style that is perfect for a fun weekend with friends.

Her short and softly curled bob frames her face perfectly and adds to the youthful energy of the look. The natural and slightly tousled texture of her hair keeps things relaxed and approachable. Even her makeup is minimal and fresh, making her fit and look youthful. Dewy skin, lightly groomed brows and a hint of cherry lips make her look polished and easygoing.

The second monochromatic ensemble features a co-ord set that includes a cropped black zipped jacket with voluminous balloon sleeves. The all-black outfit serves modern streetwear chic with an athletic, utilitarian edge.

Complementing the statement top is a pair of high-waisted black wide-leg pants that give an interesting silhouette and textural element to the front. The sleek bob haircut added a touch of softness to the edgy outfit.

For makeup, the focus is natural matte finish. The eyes are defined properly with black eyeliner with a hint of colour on the bottom eyelashes. Her brows are naturally groomed and filled. The pinkish nude lip complements her natural, dewy makeup.

We love both looks, which one is your favourite?