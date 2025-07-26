Watch: Bengaluru Becomes Real-Life 'Squid Game.' But With Potholes

An artist and a few journalists transformed into "Squid Game" characters to draw authorities' attention to Bengaluru's pothole-filled footpaths and road infrastructure. Shot near St John's Hospital, the video shows people enacting a scene from the popular Netflix series.

Posted to X, the clip features artist Badal Nanjundaswamy and journalists attempting to walk across broken pavements, climb over mounds of mud with cables all around and dodge potholes to spotlight the Karnataka capital's crumbling pedestrian infrastructure.

The group was seen in costumes like the ones in the Squid Game series and acting as if they were in a survival game. Photojournalist Anantha Subramanyam K accidentally hits the ground while trying to get through a difficult stretch at one point in the video.

The caption read, "It's Skid game for Namma Bengaluru Journalists."

The video went viral, leaving social media users in splits.

One user wrote, "Who would have thought games like road-rash super mario were meant for training us for this future."

Another commented, "India should be producing the highest number of commandos in the world, based on the pedestrian walkways they use for their entire lives."

"The government is ensuring it's citizens get to practice gymnastics and cardio during the same morning walk. Why criticise," wrote the next.

"I suggest pedestrians to wear helmets and knee pads," commented another.

Another wrote, "LOL! Hilarious but shameful @BBMPCOMM! You plan underground tunnels, sky tower and third airport when you can't even have proper surface roads and drains! Talk about priorities! "

Earlier in 2023, a video showing Bengaluru's Jayanagar residents performing puja to a water-filled pothole on Varamahalakshmi Day to protest against the hazardous road conditions went viral. They decorated the pothole with flower petals, turmeric powder and kumkum.

Roads in between potholes @Jayanagar



Pothole pooje was performed on occasion of Ayudha pooja @NammaJayanagar



In May 2025, a 43-year-old man sought a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the "physical agony and emotional trauma" caused by alleged broken and non-motorable roads in the city.

Dhivya Kiran, a resident of Richmond Town, in his notice, said that despite being a tax-paying citizen, he faced physical hardships and mental agony due to the civic body's alleged failure to maintain basic infrastructure.