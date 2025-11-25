Korean Actor Lee Soon Jae, Known For K-drama <i>What Is Love</i>, Dies At 91

Korean veteran actor Lee Soon Jae died on Tuesday, November 25. He was 91. His agency, SG Way Entertainment, confirmed the news of his death.

Lee Soon Jae was regarded as one of South Korea's most celebrated and prolific actors, with a career that spanned more than six decades. During this period, he appeared in around 140 major television dramas, along with numerous films and stage productions.

Born in 1934 in Hoeryong, now part of North Korea, Lee Soon Jae's family relocated to Seoul before the outbreak of the Korean War (1950–1953). He began his acting journey while studying at Seoul National University and made his debut in the 1956 play Beyond the Horizon.

One of Lee Soon Jae's most iconic performances came in the popular family drama What Is Love? (1991–1992), which achieved an impressive 65% viewership rating. The show cemented his reputation for portraying a stern, traditional father figure. He later took on leading roles in major historical dramas, including the principled physician Yoo Ui-tae in Hur Jun (1999), as well as starring in Sangdo (2001) and Lee San (2007).

In his 70s, Lee Soon Jae demonstrated his versatility by appearing in hit sitcoms High Kick! (2006) and High Kick Through the Roof (2009). Even into his 80s, he remained active in the industry and continued acting until late last year. He was also recognised as the oldest recipient of the KBS Drama Awards during the same period.

Alongside his television career, Lee Soon Jae had a deep connection to theatre. Last year, he was forced to withdraw from the play Waiting for Godot due to health concerns.

Although Lee Soon Jae appeared to recover earlier this year – receiving a grand prize at the KBS Drama Awards in January – his health continued to decline. He was unable to attend the Korea Producers and Directors Awards ceremony in April, with his agency accepting the award on his behalf and citing poor health.

Lee Soon Jae also ventured into politics, serving as a lawmaker for the then-ruling Democratic Liberal Party after his election in 1992. Additionally, he worked as a professor in the Department of Acting Arts at Gachon University.