Kalyani Priyadarshan Not Marrying Pranav Mohanlal, Actress's Mother Quashes Rumours

Speculation linking actors Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal has surfaced time and again on social media, despite repeated denials over the years by those close to the families. Now, Kalyani's mother has set the record straight while replying to a user on her latest post.

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The rumours gained traction after the two appeared together in the 2022 film Hridayam, in which they played a married couple. Their on-screen chemistry and the long-standing relationship between their families have continued to fuel online claims of a possible romantic relationship and even marriage.

The latest clarification came from former actor and Kalyani's mother, Lissy Priyadarshan. While sharing a Vishu greeting on social media, wishing her followers prosperity, health and happiness, Lissy received a comment suggesting excitement over a potential wedding between Kalyani and Pranav.



She responded briefly and firmly, stating, "This is false news." Her reply put an immediate stop to the renewed speculation.

Amid the fresh discussion, earlier remarks by filmmaker Alleppey Ashraf have also gained traction. Manorama News reported that Ashraf had previously addressed the rumours.

In an earlier interview, Ashraf reportedly said, "Some people are curious to know whether Kalyani will marry Mohanlal's son Pranav. Many may wish for it, and many may believe it. I directly asked Lissy about this. Lissy said, 'Ashraf ikka, if they had such a wish, wouldn't it be something that would make both families happy? But there is no such relationship between them. They have shared a brother-sister bond since childhood. Appu has been like a hero to all of them-he would climb trees, jump over walls, and was a hero figure among the kids. Kalyani has not been in love with anyone so far. I'm sure of that,' Lissy said."

On the professional front, Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to return in Lokah Chapter 2, with filming expected to begin in September 2026.



Also Read: 10 Years After Divorce, Priyadarshan And Ex-Wife Lissy Start Living Together Again With 'No Plans To Remarry'