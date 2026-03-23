10 Years After Divorce, Priyadarshan And Ex-Wife Lissy Start Living Together Again With 'No Plans To Remarry'

10 years after going their separate ways, filmmaker Priyadarshan and his former wife Lissy Lakshmi have found their way back to each other. The couple, who officially divorced in September 2016, have now started living together again.

In an interview with Mid-day, Priyadarshan confirmed that they have no plans to remarry. He added, "Except for a marriage certificate, we are living the same life together.”

A source close to the family told the publication that Mammootty met the couple to share his happiness about their reunion. The megastar had recently visited Lissy's studio, Le Magic Lantern, in Chennai for a voice recording for director Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film Patriot.

The source mentioned that the couple's children, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan and Siddharth, played a major role in their reconciliation. "This decision was taken six to eight months ago. The couple won't remarry. To them, marriage is just a certificate; friendship, companionship, and love are more important,” the insider noted.

Priyadarshan and Lissy got married in 1990. After a 24-year-long marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2014 and it was finalised in 2016. In a media statement, Lissy described their divorce as tumultuous, as their marriage had been. "In recent times, all celebrity divorces, from Hrithik (Roshan) and Sussanne to Dilip and Manju (Warrier) to most recently Amala (Paul) and Vijay all have been mutually agreed divorces. I am sure it also must have been painful to those couples but whatever differences they may have had, they all decided to respect each other," she said.

"It was often fierce and uncivilised battle on and off the courts until a compromise was reached at the Madras High Court. Perhaps the ugliness of our divorce proceedings says all about the kind of marriage we have had. Anyway, I feel relieved now," she added.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan stated that "ego" was the reason behind their divorce.