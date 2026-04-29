Ranveer Singh's Monster Hit <i>Dhurandhar</i> To Release In Japan On July 10. See Poster

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster hit Dhurandhar, released in December 2025 in India, is all set to release in Japan on July 10.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film in Japanese and wrote, "'#Dhurandhar' to release in #Japan... After a remarkable, record-shattering run at the global #boxoffice, the #AdityaDhar directorial #Dhurandhar [first part] will now release in #Japan on 10 July 2026... OFFICIAL POSTER..."

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar raked in a massive ₹1,307.35 crore globally following its release on December 5, 2025. As per the makers' statement, the film "recorded a landmark performance internationally, emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while also becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The first part revolves around the infiltration of an Indian undercover agent into Pakistan's infamous gangster network, which masterminds terror activities across the globe.

The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released last month. The lifetime collection of Dhurandhar was surpassed by Dhurandhar 2 in 11 days.

Dhurandhar 2 has become India's biggest franchise with ₹3,000 crore, beating the strongest contenders Baahubali and Pushpa.

As per Sacnilk, after 41 days, the domestic net total has now reached a staggering ₹1,132.94 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹1,356.01 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres and has scripted a new chapter in Indian film history.