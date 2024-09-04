Celina Jaitly Remembers Son Shamsher Ahead Of His 7th Birthday: "As Parents Our Pain Is Different"

Celina Jaitly shared an emotional post in memory of his son Shamsher who would have turned 7 on September 10. Celina shared a video which encapsulates her journey from pregnancy to the grave of her son where she spent time with her other children. The video features moments from Celina's pregnancy to the birth of Shamsher. The video also shows Celina, accompanied by her sons Winston, Viraaj and Shamsher's twin Arthur, remembering Shamsher at his grave. Sharing the video, Celina wrote, "As baby Arthur's birthday approaches on the 10th of September many different emotions overwhelm me as I remember all that we've been through... All that could have been .... We lost Arthur's twin Shamsher to a hypo plastic heart and this is something that is very difficult to fathom even after 6 years."

Celina added to her post, "Arthur often asks of Shamsher and cries for him, he has memories of him he says ( I don't know how though) The older twins Winston, Viraaj try to console and make up for Shamsher to little Arthur... They being twins understand his pain better than any one else I guess.... As a mother and as parents our pain is different ... All you mothers and fathers would understand .... Thinking of Shamsher... With a heavy heart he would have been 7 years old with Arthur."

Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. They became parents to twin boys in 2012, whom they named Winston and Viraaj. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017. Celina is known for her work in films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns and Thank You to name a few.