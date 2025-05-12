Celina Jaitly Says Her Father Vikram Kumar Was "Critically Wounded" During The 1971 War: "He Lost Complete Hearing"

Actress Celina Jaitly opened up about the emotional toll the current India-Pakistan situation is taking on her.

Celina is the daughter of late Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly and granddaughter of late Colonel Eric Francis of the Rajputana Rifles.

Reacting to recent developments, she told News18, "Hearing that Army Public School in Udhampur, a place full of my childhood memories, was attacked this weekend moved me to tears. For us, this isn't just news. It's personal, and the pain runs deep."

A few days ago, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that Pakistan had attacked schools and medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur. The sacrifices of soldiers at the border have reminded Celina of her father's bravery during the 1971 war.

"He was just 21 when he fought in the 1971 war. He was critically wounded during the Battle of Bhaduria, sustaining severe bullet and shrapnel injuries. Despite lifelong wounds, he continued to serve the nation with unmatched pride and honour, eventually commanding the prestigious 16 Kumaon Regiment. He was awarded two Wound Medals and the Sena Medal for his bravery," she said.

Celina, who was born in the 1980s, said her upbringing was shaped by her father and grandfather's military service. "I was born in the 1980s, but as the daughter and granddaughter of frontline infantrymen, I grew up knowing that every goodbye could be the last. I saw the toll that life in uniform took on my father and grandfather - physically, emotionally, and mentally. My father lost complete hearing in one ear after an IED explosion at the age of 41, yet his loyalty to the nation never faltered. Despite hardships, we were raised with the strength and resilience of a soldier's family."

She also recently shared an old photograph on social media featuring her grandfather with General Ayub Khan, the second President of Pakistan. Recalling that post, she said, "My grandfather was a highly decorated officer, who fought valiantly in the 1962 Sino-Indian War and the 1965 Indo-Pak War. In my family, respect for the armed forces was not something taught through words; it was lived every single day."

Celina also revealed her own aspirations of joining the armed forces. "I was preparing for the Combined Defence Services Examination and AFMC even while pursuing modelling. When I won Miss India, my father and I still hoped I would eventually join the armed forces. Many women in my family have proudly served, including my aunt, who was a Navy doctor," she shared.

She added, "My desire to wear the uniform and serve remains one of my greatest unfulfilled dreams."



