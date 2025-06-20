Celina Jaitley Opens Up About Cholestasis Diagnosis During Pregnancy: All About This Rare Liver Condition

Actress Celina Jaitly opened up about her challenges during pregnancy in a heartfelt note on Instagram. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was diagnosed with cholestasis, a rare liver condition during pregnancy. She emphasized the seriousness of this condition and how it can affect both the mother and the baby during pregnancy.

"Both my pregnancies were overwhelming. I had gestational diabetes, severe SPD, and in both, I developed #choleostasis of Pregnancy, a rare liver condition more common in twin pregnancies. It nearly broke me," she wrote.

What is cholestasis?

Cholestasis of pregnancy is a liver condition that typically occurs in late pregnancy. Cholestasis of pregnancy can be very uncomfortable and may increase the risk of complications for both the mother and the baby.

Pregnancy hormones, genes and some environmental factors can contribute to cholestasis.

In cholestasis, the flow of bile juice from the liver to the small intestine reduces or stops. As a result, bile builds up in the liver, and bile acids eventually enter the bloodstream. High levels of bile acids in the blood contribute to some serious symptoms and complications.

What are the symptoms of cholestasis?

Cholestasis of pregnancy triggers intense itching without a rash.

"It starts with itching palms, soles, sleepless nights and a deep fear for your baby's safety. Cholestasis isn't "just a pregnancy itch." It's a warning from your liver that something's wrong," Jaitly added.

Syptoms include:

Itching, particularly on the hands and feet

Dark urine color

Pain in the right upper quadrant (RUQ), without gallstones

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Treatment for cholestasis during pregnancy

Treatment mainly focuses on reducing itching and preventing potential complications. Your doctor may prescribe medication to relieve itching and other discomforts. They will also constantly monitor the baby's health.

"I was treated with Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA), which lowers bile acids and eases symptoms. Oat baths and pregnancy-safe topicals also helped," she added.

Complications

The actress also mentioned the possible complications of cholestasis in the detailed post.

She wrote: Cholestasis can have serious impacts-

For baby:

Preterm birth

Fetal distress

Meconium-stained fluid

Stillbirth (if untreated)

For mother:

Intense itching

Elevated bile acids

Risk of preeclampsia

Emotional exhaustion

"To every mother: If you're pregnant and experiencing persistent itching, especially at night, ask for a bile acid test. Early detection can save lives."

"Pregnancy is sacred, but vulnerable that's why I want to keep speaking openly about maternal health. Because silence never saved a mother. But awareness just might... 🤍," she concluded.

Cholestasis in pregnancy is more common in the last trimester of pregnancy when hormones are at their peak, but it usually resolves within a few days after delivery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.