Ahead Of Twins Winston And Viraaj's 12th Birthday, Celina Jaitly Shares Pics From Their 'First Hike'

Celina shared this image. (courtesy: CelinaJaitley)

Stop whatever you are doing and head over to Celina Jaitly's Instagram page. The actress has shared a throwback picture from the first-ever hike with her twins, Winston and Viraaj. In the image, Celina, along with her husband, Peter Haag, can be seen posing with their little ones. Sharing the story behind the frame, Celina wrote in the caption, “Winston and Viraaj were only about two months old and we had to move to Singapore from Dubai. My husband Peter Haag was very keen we return to #austria before Singapore and have the boys touch their paternal homeland. So after a Pooja in India at my parents place in Mhow ( MP) where my Mom knitted these two baby suits magically in 4 days flat for the trip we arrived in Austria.”

She continued, “My husband (Peter Haag) a typical mountaineer wanted to do the babies (Winston and Viraaj) first hike. I was in complete shock n not sure. We ended up with a three hour hike up to Mammoth Caves with forty-five day old twins strapped on to us. At first I was mad at Peter for this strange idea but then I saw many couples like us hiking at high altitude with small little babies. The twins slept through the entire hike both up and down the mountain waking briefly only for feeds.”

“I (Celina Jaitly) could not believe it but like true Austrians and Indian pahadi's they were very at peace in the mountains and still are. All three kids are like mountain goats. I guess it runs in their blood from both sides. On 24th March our first set of twins Winston & Viraaj will turn 12 years old. My phone popped this beautiful memory and it made me realise children grow up so fast, “ Celina Jaitly concluded.

Take a look at Celina Jaitly's post below:

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2011. The couple welcomed twin boys Winston and Viraaj in March 2012.

In 2017, they were blessed with another set of twin boys, Arthur and Shamsher. Tragically, Shamsher passed away due to a serious heart condition.

On the work front, Celina Jaitly was last seen in the short film Season's Greetings.