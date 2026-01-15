Watch: <i>Border 2</i> Stars Varun Dhawan And Ahan Shetty Dance To <i>Ghar Kab Aaoge</i> With Indian Navy Officers

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Border 2, which will hit theatres on January 23. On Thursday, Varun shared a video on Instagram where he was seen dancing to Ghar Kab Aaoge alongside co-star Ahan Shetty and Indian Navy officers.

About Varun Dhawan's Latest Post

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty recently joined Indian Navy officers for a special dance performance on the soulful track Ghar Kab Aaoge. Varun posted the reel on his Instagram handle, where he and Ahan can be seen dancing alongside Navy officers to the iconic song. Varun captioned the post, "Humare veer #navyofficers #insvikrant #border2." Take a look at the video here:

Varun will be seen playing the role of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in Border 2. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles.

Recently, Varun wrote an emotional note on social media. He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic movie Border.



Also Read: Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Claps Back At Trolls Doubting His Acting: "Yehi Sawaal Ne Gaana Hit Karadi"