<i>Border 2</i> Trailer: Sunny Deol Faces Enemy Tank Alone, Diljit Dosanjh Vows To 'Give Hell' To Pakistan

The makers of Border 2 have unveiled a rousing trailer that places its four leading men at the heart of a sweeping battle for the nation. Packed with emotion, action, and a strong patriotic pulse, the trailer hints at a story driven by courage, sacrifice, and unity across the Indian armed forces.

A War Fought Across Land, Air, And Sea

The trailer opens with the heroes facing overwhelming odds, determined to defend their motherland at any cost. Varun Dhawan is seen leading fierce ground missions with raw intensity, while Diljit Dosanjh commands the skies as an Indian Air Force officer.

Ahan Shetty takes charge of naval operations, navigating dangerous waters in what appear to be high-risk missions at sea.

At the centre of it all is Sunny Deol, who heads the ground operations and is shown coordinating closely with the Air Force and Navy, underlining the joint strength of the country's defence forces.

Women Of Border 2

Beyond the battlefield, the trailer also offers glimpses of the women who anchor the story's emotional core. Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh portray the wives of the soldiers.

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie is going to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026.

