Malaika Arora Practices Chandra Namaskara, Expert Explains Why Balance Matters

As fitness conversations move beyond intensity and aesthetics, yoga practitioners and wellness experts are increasingly emphasising balance, regulation and mindful movement. Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora echoes this shift in a new Instagram video where she performs Chandra Namaskara, bringing attention to the often-overlooked cooling and calming side of yoga practice. The video, shared by celebrity yoga trainer Vanshika Pandey, features Malaika Arora performing the moon salutation with slow, deliberate and graceful movements, highlighting the importance of nervous system balance alongside physical strength. Pandey summarised the philosophy behind the practice in the post's caption, saying, “If Surya Namaskara ignites your fire, Chandra Namaskara soothes your soul. Practice both to stay balanced,” emphasising how complementary yoga sequences can support overall well-being rather than focusing solely on physical fitness.

According to experts, the two sequences work together to offer a more holistic yoga practice. Here are the key differences between Surya Namaskara and Chandra Namaskara, as explained by Vanshika Pandey, who holds a Master's degree in Yoga Science from Patanjali University in Uttarakhand.

Surya Namaskara Or Sun Salutation

The energetic and dynamic Surya Namaskara sequence activates the sympathetic nervous system, which governs the body's “fight or flight” response. The continuous flow of postures generates heat, while also improving circulation, heart rate and metabolic activity.

From a yogic energy perspective, Surya Namaskara stimulates the “Pingala Nadi,” which governs motivation, action and outward-directed energy. It is associated with “heat, action, and extroverted energy,” according to Pandey.

Regular practice of Surya Namaskara is believed to raise body temperature and stimulate the endocrine system, particularly the adrenal glands. Many practitioners prefer to practise it in the morning, as this hormonal activation can enhance alertness, focus and energy levels.

Chandra Namaskara Or Moon Salutation

Chandra Namaskara, or Moon Salutation, offers a calming and cooling counterbalance. It works by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxation, digestion and recovery. The sequence is slower, more fluid and inward-focused, making it ideal for evening practice or stressful periods.

Yoga practitioner Vanshika Pandey explains that Chandra Namaskara helps regulate cortisol, the stress hormone, by bringing the body into a relaxed state. It helps “regulate cortisol levels by calming the nervous system and encouraging slower, deeper breathing patterns.”

Energetically, the moon salutation activates the Ida Nadi, which is associated with cooling energy, introspection, emotional balance and mental clarity. This makes it especially beneficial for evening routines, high-stress phases, or individuals dealing with anxiety, burnout or sleep disturbances.

In conclusion, Pandey notes that practising both Surya and Chandra Namaskara together can train the nervous system to shift smoothly between activation and relaxation, adding that they “together support autonomic balance.”

