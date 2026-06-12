Taylor Swift Hands Her Phone To Steven Spielberg And Fans Can’t Believe It

Taylor Swift's celebration at the Songwriters Hall of Fame turned into an unforgettable moment. While enjoying the special evening with fiance Travis Kelce, Swift was seen dancing and capturing the fun on her phone before passing it to none other than legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg happily took over filming duties and recorded the couple as they danced during one of the segments. Fans were stunned to see the Oscar winning director casually acting as the pair's personal cameraman during the event.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame became special for Taylor Swift, as she was honoured for being one of the most influential songwriters of her generation. Travis Kelce flew to New York City after completing his mandatory training camp duties with the Kansas City Chiefs. Once his team commitments were finished, the NFL star made sure to be with Swift during her special night.

While accepting the honour, Swift spoke about the important role her family played in her music journey. During her speech, the singer became emotional while speaking about the support and sacrifices made by her loved ones.

She said, “As a little kid, I loved to sing. Everything came together when I learned to play guitar at 12. I wrote my first song after learning my first three chords. It felt easy to work incredibly hard at this. Because people's feelings, passions and motivations have always fascinated me.

“It was easy to songwriting over everything else in my life. But it couldn't have been easy for my parents and my brother. I'm good to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.”

“After it became obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their tween daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City.”

Other than Steven Spielberg, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined by their mothers, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.