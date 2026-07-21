'Watching Porn Causes Global Warming': TV Actor Abhinav Shukla's Remark Sparks Debate

After Dia Mirza's remark that patriarchy contributes to global warming, TV actor Abhinav Shukla sparked a debate on climate change by saying that watching porn causes it on the4POV, the podcast hosted by Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan along with their husbands, Abhinav and Rocky Jaiswal.

In the episode, the group discussed Dia Mirza's comments and the broader debate about factors contributing to the climate crisis. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Abhinav offered his own observation about the industry: production and distribution consume significant amounts of energy.

The remark surprised Rubina, while Hina and Rocky reacted with curiosity. Hina then asked Abhinav and Rocky whether they watch pornography.

"Porn is dangerous," Abhinav said. He explained that it can create unrealistic expectations and claimed that excessive consumption can affect men's motivation and productivity.

"It gives you a very unrealistic expectation of what reality is. For a man, it makes you soft. You lose purpose, you waste time and you lose strength," he said.

When Rubina asked whether he had ever watched porn, Abhinav admitted that he had. Rocky responded with a humorous remark, while Hina said she had watched it but was not interested in it.

Rubina added that she had read about pornography being considered addictive.

A clip from the podcast gained traction on social media platforms and sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Internet reaction

A user wrote, "It's not looking cool, guys."

Another comment read, "They don't watch porn but they will do a soft‑porn series. Who are they fooling? They all, including Rubina and Hina, have watched porn."

"It's a bit extra dark," one comment read, taking a potshot at the video's caption.

Dia Mirza on patriarchy causing global warming

Dia Mirza faced backlash on social media after linking patriarchy to climate change, with many users questioning the connection. Responding to the criticism, she posted a new video on Instagram explaining her views in simple terms.

In the video, Dia said, "Climate change and patriarchy are deeply connected. Both emerge from systems that value extraction over care, domination over balance, and short‑term gain over long‑term well‑being. We see this connection most clearly in who bears the burden of environmental collapse."

Explaining how the crisis affects different sections of society, she highlighted the disproportionate impact on women.

She added, "When water sources dry up, it's usually women who walk further to collect water. When crops fail, food becomes scarce, or families are displaced by floods, droughts and storms, women and children are often the most vulnerable."

She also stressed the role of women in protecting the environment and leading sustainable practices.