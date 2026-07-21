Video: Australian Politician Criticised For Shouting At Dog During Live TV Interview

An Australian politician faced online backlash after interrupting a tense, live television interview to yell at his dog, Metro.UK reported. Barnaby Joyce, a top figure in Australia's One Nation Party, was appearing on national broadcaster ABC News' programme. During a heated exchange about his party leader's meeting with a far-right UK figure, Joyce suddenly turned away from the camera and shouted, "Sit down!" at something not visible in the frame.

He then said, "Sorry, it's the dog."

Watch the video here:

After offering a quick apology to the host, Sarah Ferguson, the dog interrupted again moments later.

So the host urged him to ignore the pet and simply focus on the question.

"Don't worry about the dog," Ferguson responded. "Just answer the question."

Joyce snapped back, warning that the interview would come to a "grinding halt" if she continued being "rude".

"Don't be rude," Joyce said. "Otherwise, this interview will come to a grinding halt."

Social media reactions

The video quickly circulated on social media platforms and drew criticism, with an Animal Justice Party lawmaker condemning how he spoke to the animal.

Some users even said that there's no dog, and he was just trying to deflect the interview.

"Barnaby Joyce is agitated by questions from the interviewer and takes his temper out on his poor dog. We've got your back, puppy!" an X user wrote.

"There is something deeply unsettling about how quickly Barnaby turns this level of anger on his dog," said another user. "That degree of anger toward an animal is not normal. And he is doing it on national television."

Defending himself afterwards, Joyce claimed that people were overreacting while rural Australians found the moment funny.