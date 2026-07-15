Over 550 Peruvian Babies Named Erling Haaland As Norwegian Star's Fandom Soars Post FIFA World Cup Exploits

Norway's Erling Haaland has been one of the biggest superstars of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. His exploits on the field and an affable off-field personality have earned him millions of new fans, particularly in Peru, where people are naming their children after him. According to Peru's National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC), 468 Peruvians already bear the surname Haaland, and a further 91 infants have been registered with his full name, Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been one of the tournament's standout stars, scoring seven goals in his debut campaign, which included two decisive strikes against Brazil in the Round of 16 match to carry Norway to the quarter-finals in their first World Cup in 28 years.

Registrations have picked up since the start of the tournament and surged further after Norway's historic run, with Haaland playing a pivotal part in the journey.

“Different football stars serve as inspiration for Peruvians to register their children with these names,” Ivan Torres, a spokesperson for Reniec, said on Panamericana Televisio. He said that the frequency of name registrations spiked dramatically as Norway made their way to the quarterfinals. “Haaland is Peruvian too,” Torres joked.

Also Read | NRI Techie Working In USA Returns To India After 18 Years For Ageing Parents: 'It Doesn't Feel Real'

'We Put Norway On The Map'

Haaland's scintillating performance at football's biggest stage has inspired the next generation of players. Speaking after his team's exit from the tournament, Haaland was optimistic about Norway's future.

"How we put Norway on the map is maybe one thing that touches me the most," said Haaland, adding: "Hopefully now we can establish something when it comes to Euros, World Cups and everything because our generation is amazing and also all this gives motivation to young people back in Norway that it's possible to play a big stage in the world with a Norwegian shirt."

The Manchester City striker said he is hoping Norway can build on their success in the United States to become a powerhouse in the coming years.

"It's kind of difficult to take in this kind of a show or rollercoaster that we've been in now for the last six weeks," said the 25-year-old.

"I think this changes Norway, I think it changes me. I've said it many times, we're building on something in Norway. It's about maintaining this because again we've shown that it's possible to be one of the biggest football nations in the world."