Part Of London's Gatwick Airport Evacuated As Cops Probe Security Incident

London's Gatwick Airport today evacuated people from a large part of the airport over a security threat, the airport authorities said in a post on social media website X. It said that passengers will not be allowed to enter the section of the airport till the incident is addressed.

"A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident," the airport management said.

It further stated that the part of the airport which is affected due to this is "a large part of the South Terminal", adding that "We continue to investigate a security incident."

Requesting passengers to cooperate and remain calm, the airport authority said, "Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

LONDON ON ALERT

The police in London are on high alert after a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in the city. The police had to carry out a controlled explosion to tackle the situation.

London's Metropolitan Police carried out the controlled explosion after evacuating the area and setting up cordons near the site. The US Embassy is located near Nine Elms, just south of the River Thames.

After the controlled explosion was conducted successfully, the police released a statement on social media website X saying "

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers. Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being."

The US Embassy in London also shared an update on X saying that an investigation over "a suspicious package" is currently being carried out, and that the area around the embassy and roads leading to it have been closed till further notice "out of an abundance of caution".

