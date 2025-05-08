Former NASA Official Claims He Saw Shocking UFO Footage In 1992: "That's A Flying Saucer"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dr. Gregory Rogers claims to have seen a 20-foot flying saucer in 1992. The saucer had a US Air Force logo and was seen in a military hangar. Rogers described the object as a seamless vehicle with no visible controls.

Dr. Gregory Rogers, a former NASA Chief Flight Surgeon and Air Force Major, claims to have seen footage of a 20-foot-wide flying saucer with a US Air Force logo in a military hangar in 1992. Mr Rogers' testimony comes amid a surge in whistleblowers speaking out about secret military projects investigating anomalous flying objects. According to him, the incident occurred at Cape Canaveral, Florida, during an inspection when an Air Force major showed him CCTV footage of the unidentified flying object in a hangar.

"I know exactly what I saw that day, and it was in no fashion a conventional flying vehicle," Dr Rogers said.

The footage featured a white flying saucer with a US Air Force logo, measuring 20 feet wide and 8 to 10 feet tall, with a shallow dome on top, as per the New York Post. "There's a flying saucer," Mr Rogers said. He added that a massive emblem on the saucer said 'US Air Force,' and it had the US flying insignia.

He described the flying saucer as having a smooth, seamless surface with no visible antennas or flight control surfaces. He noted a temporary tube connected to the dome's apex, speculating it might have been for fueling.

"Everything was white, but there was a vertical black rectangle at the three o'clock, the six o'clock, and the nine o'clock position on the upper half of the vehicle," Mr Rogers added.

He recalled seeing men in hazmat suits and lab coats observing the saucer in the hangar. When a horn sounded, the men dispersed, and an energetic display resembling fireworks followed.

"I hear and see these things that look like electromagnetic charges coming off this vehicle. But there are no devices from which they're emanating. All of a sudden, it just lifted, as smooth as could be. Once it got up maybe 3 feet above the concrete surface, it rotated completely around, clockwise, one revolution, then it revolved counterclockwise, one revolution," he added.

Mr Rogers then asked the Air Force major about the origin of the vehicle, and the major replied, "We got it from them," gesturing upwards with his thumb. He was sworn to secrecy and kept the incident hidden from his wife for 15 years. He later expressed frustration with the major for involving him in the classified information, feeling it was done to make the major appear important.

He stated that astronauts have shared with him their encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena. According to Mr Rogers, professional stigma prevents these astronauts from publicly discussing their experiences.

"Astronauts have discussed UAPS with me. Vehicles that were not part of the human space program, as far as we know, being in a near location to the spacecraft. Even flying in formation with them is not uncommon. They've seen these things," Mr Rogers said.

Notably, he has extensive experience in aerospace medicine, having worked for over two decades in the US Department of Defence. He held key roles, including Chief of Aerospace Medicine at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, where he contributed to manned and unmanned space launches. Currently, he serves on the board of directors for the International UFO Bureau.



