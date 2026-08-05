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Woman Stabs 4 Men In London Tourist Hotspot, Arrested

The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 were found with stab wounds and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

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Woman Stabs 4 Men In London Tourist Hotspot, Arrested
The injured have been taken to a major trauma centre on nearby Endell Street.
  • A woman was arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden London
  • The victims were men aged 34, 39, 42, and 52
  • All injured were taken to a major trauma centre on Endell Street
Will there be more police presence in Covent Garden now?
London:

London police said Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a busy central area popular with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 were found with stab wounds and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

The injured have been taken to a major trauma centre on nearby Endell Street on Wednesday afternoon following the incident. No further update has been given on the extent of their injuries.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson the service treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma center by road.

Police previously said that three people had been stabbed in the incident, but in a statement they later confirmed four people were found with stab wounds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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