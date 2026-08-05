Woman Stabs 4 Men In London Tourist Hotspot, Arrested

- A woman was arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden London
- The victims were men aged 34, 39, 42, and 52
- All injured were taken to a major trauma centre on Endell Street
London police said Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a busy central area popular with visitors.
The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 were found with stab wounds and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.
The injured have been taken to a major trauma centre on nearby Endell Street on Wednesday afternoon following the incident. No further update has been given on the extent of their injuries.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson the service treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma center by road.
Police previously said that three people had been stabbed in the incident, but in a statement they later confirmed four people were found with stab wounds.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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