"Zero Tolerance": Nara Lokesh As TDP Worker Arrested For Assaulting Woman

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh condemned the alleged assault of a woman in Guntur district, declaring that political affiliation would not shield anyone from legal action after a ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker was accused of involvement in the incident.

The incident occurred in Krishnababu Colony, where a dispute over a house bore reportedly escalated into violence between two groups.

According to preliminary information, members of one group, including transgender persons who had allegedly joined in support of the faction, assaulted and stripped a woman belonging to the rival group. CCTV footage of the attack later surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and prompting a police investigation.

Police registered a criminal case and arrested the accused. The case gained political attention after it emerged that one of the accused was associated with the ruling TDP.

Guntur MLA Galla Madhavi also took serious note of the incident and sought immediate action. The party subsequently suspended the functionary from all party posts.

Reacting to the incident, Lokesh said the government would not tolerate crimes against women, irrespective of the accused's political background.

"Absolutely shocked and outraged by the horrific incident in Guntur. Anyone who thinks political connections or party affiliation can protect them is gravely mistaken," Lokesh said.

''Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered immediate strict action. A criminal case has been registered, the accused has been arrested, and I have directed that the TDP functionary involved be suspended from all party posts. Let this be a clear warning: there is zero tolerance for such behaviour. If you disgrace a woman, you disgrace the values we stand for-and you will face the full force of the law, no matter who you are," he added.

Police said further investigation is underway, including examination of CCTV footage and statements from those involved, to establish the sequence of events and identify any additional accused. Authorities have indicated that further legal action will follow based on the outcome of the investigation.