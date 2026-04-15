Son-Rise In TDP? Nara Lokesh Gets Bigger Role As Party Reshuffles Top Panels

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday announced a sweeping reorganisation of its Politburo, National Committee, and State Committee, with party National President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh named as the Working President.

The move is being widely seen as a strategic generational shift within the party, highlighting the growing leadership role of Nara Lokesh.

The "son-rise" in the party is seen as the future leadership roadmap, strengthening Lokesh's position at the core of organisational decision-making. Party insiders say this marks a decisive step in grooming him for larger responsibilities in the years ahead, even as Chandrababu Naidu continues to steer the party's strategic direction.

Lokesh, who earlier served as the TDP National General Secretary (appointed in 2015), has steadily grown in organisational prominence. He previously served as Minister for Information Technology and Panchayat Raj from 2017 to 2019. More recently, he has gained significant political momentum through extensive statewide outreach campaigns and continues to play a key role in the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. As of June 2024, he is entrusted with important portfolios including Information Technology (IT), Electronics, Human Resources Development (HRD), and Real-Time Governance in Andhra Pradesh.

The party also announced that Palla Srinivasa Rao shall continue to remain State President while Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish was named National Vice President and Rajesh Kelaru - a trusted aide and old friend of Lokesh - has been included in the expanded organisational structure.

The party has reconstituted its organisational framework with 29 Politburo members, 31 National Committee members and 185 State Committee members.

Insiders say the restructuring aims to reward loyalty, encourage fresh leadership, and maintain caste and regional balance across all committees. "The reshuffle has been done keeping in mind the 2029 elections, strengthening grassroots connectivity and preparing for future political challenges," they said.

The inclusion of youth leaders alongside experienced veterans is being projected as a "balanced leadership model" for the next political phase of TDP.

The elevation of Lokesh is being widely interpreted within party circles as a clear signal of a structured leadership transition as Naidu, a four-time Chief Minister and one of the longest-serving leaders in Andhra politics, is taking a mentoring job.