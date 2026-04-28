Andhra Chief Minister Lays Foundation For $15-Billion Google Cloud Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Google Cloud AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, alongside Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and representatives from Google and the Adani Group.

The project, backed by an estimated investment of $15 billion (around Rs 1.35 lakh crore), is expected to position Andhra Pradesh as a major player in India's emerging artificial intelligence and data infrastructure ecosystem.

''AI data centre will help the city emerge as a leading AI hub, highlighting the growing influence of AI in sectors such as education, healthcare, logistics and agriculture,'' Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Naidu described the project as a defining moment for the state's technological ambitions.

"While the world searches on Google, Google has searched and chosen Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister termed the project a defining moment for the state's technological future.

The Chief Minister said the facility would operate at a capacity of one gigawatt, making it one of the largest AI data centres in Asia. He added that the state aims to position itself as an international data gateway for India.

He also pointed to the planned undersea cable landing station in Visakhapatnam, which is expected to connect the region to major global networks, including Australia, the US West Coast, the Middle East and Africa via the Cape of Good Hope.

Naidu further said his office would integrate artificial intelligence into governance, announcing the appointment of an "AI Assistant Secretary" to support decision-making.

He added that AI will be used across sectors in the state, such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, and in initiatives like "One Family-One Entrepreneur," and that the near future will see AI-powered tutors, doctors, agronomists, and personal assistants transforming governance and public services.

The Chief Minister said the project is targeted for completion by September 2028, with the state government urging stakeholders, including Bharti Airtel, to expedite timelines.

"The Andhra Pradesh government is urging Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Google to complete the project ahead of schedule. He added that it would be a matter of great satisfaction if the launch could be advanced by three to six months before the planned timeline," he added.

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the project reflects improved coordination and is a key step towards positioning Andhra Pradesh as a technology and innovation hub.

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