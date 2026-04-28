Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Lays Foundation For $15 Billion Google AI Data Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation for $15B Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Lays Foundation For $15 Billion Google AI Data Centre
The data centre will be one of India's largest, boosting AI cloud infrastructure.
  • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister laid foundation for $15 billion Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam
  • The 1 GW capacity centre will boost India’s digital infrastructure growth significantly
  • It will be one of the largest AI data centres in India with advanced cloud and storage
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Tarluvada (Andhra Pradesh):

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation for USD 15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India's digital infrastructure growth.

It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state.

The state government has outlined a long-term vision to develop a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem with a total capacity of around 6.5 gigawatts, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Google AI Data Centre, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now