C Naidu Moves Party's Key Event To Hybrid Format After PM Modi's Appeal

Amid the Centre's push on austerity and fuel conservation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu has decided to organise the party's annual "Mahanadu" conclave in a hybrid format this year.

In a major decision supporting fuel-saving and austerity measures being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government, Naidu chose to hold the TDP's annual mega meet through a mix of physical and virtual participation instead of organising a large-scale gathering at Nellore.

Mahanadu is an annual party meeting held to honour the birth anniversary of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, during which the party finalises its plans for the coming year.

The decision was taken after Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with ministers, senior leaders and party functionaries on Friday.

"Following discussions on the present situation in the country and the Centre's focus on austerity and resource conservation, the party leadership decided to organise Mahanadu for two days, May 27 and 28, through a mix of physical and virtual participation," the party said.

New Format And Participation Plan

Under the revised plan, Politburo members, state committee leaders, central committee members and official spokespersons will attend physically at the party headquarters, NTR Bhavan in state's Mangalagiri.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district leaders and party cadres across Andhra Pradesh will participate virtually from their respective districts and constituencies.

Sources said the move was taken keeping in mind the large-scale travel involved in the earlier plan to hold the event in Nellore.

Party leaders noted that bringing lakhs of cadres to a single venue through thousands of vehicles would have led to significant fuel consumption at a time when governments are stressing savings and responsible use of resources.

The party had earlier planned a grand three-day Mahanadu from May 27 to 29 in Nellore. Preparations were underway across nearly 150 acres, including arrangements for parking, accommodation, food courts, security and delegate facilities.

The event was expected to see participation from nearly seven lakh cadres and over 25,000 delegates from different states and abroad.

Digital Arrangements Across State

Naidu has now directed party leaders to make special cluster-wise arrangements across all 1,848 party clusters in the state to facilitate digital participation. Large screens and online facilities will be set up at cluster centres to enable leaders and cadres to watch the proceedings and take part in discussions.

TDP leaders said the party had successfully organised Mahanadu virtually during the Covid period in 2020 and 2021, and a similar model will now be followed under the present circumstances.

They added that despite the change in format, the importance and spirit of Mahanadu will remain unchanged. Discussions on political resolutions, governance, welfare programmes and organisational strengthening will continue as scheduled during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has already initiated several austerity measures following the Centre's call to conserve fuel and avoid unnecessary expenditure. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh and several other ministers have already reduced the size of their official convoys as part of these steps.