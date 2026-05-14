Andhra Pradesh High Court Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Soon: Exams From May 23 To 25

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is expected to release the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 shortly on its official website, aphc.gov.in. The admit cards will be issued for the upcoming recruitment examinations scheduled to be held from May 23 to May 25, 2026.

The recruitment drive forms part of a large-scale selection process to fill multiple vacancies across various categories within the judicial establishment of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials are expected to release the hall tickets within the next week. Once the hall tickets are available, candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging into the official portal using their registration details.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination, and candidates without a valid admit card and a government-issued photo identity proof will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Steps to Download AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card is released:

Visit the official website, aphc.gov.in

Click on the recruitment or notifications section

Select the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 link

Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, or OTPR ID

Submit the details and download the admit card

Take a printout for exam day use

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 is expected to include important information such as:

Candidate's name and roll number

Exam date and timing

Examination centre address

Reporting time

Photograph and signature

Important exam instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.