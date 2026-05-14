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Andhra Pradesh High Court Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Soon: Exams From May 23 To 25

Andhra Pradesh High Court will soon release hall tickets for recruitment exams scheduled from May twenty third to twenty fifth, twenty twenty six.

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Andhra Pradesh High Court Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Soon: Exams From May 23 To 25
AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 To Be Released Soon On Official Website
  • The Andhra Pradesh High Court will release the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 soon.
  • The admit cards are for recruitment exams from May 23 to May 25, 2026.
  • Candidates can download hall tickets from aphc.gov.in using registration details.
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The Andhra Pradesh High Court is expected to release the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 shortly on its official website, aphc.gov.in. The admit cards will be issued for the upcoming recruitment examinations scheduled to be held from May 23 to May 25, 2026.

The recruitment drive forms part of a large-scale selection process to fill multiple vacancies across various categories within the judicial establishment of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials are expected to release the hall tickets within the next week. Once the hall tickets are available, candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging into the official portal using their registration details.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination, and candidates without a valid admit card and a government-issued photo identity proof will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Steps to Download AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card is released:

  • Visit the official website, aphc.gov.in
  • Click on the recruitment or notifications section
  • Select the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 link
  • Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, or OTPR ID
  • Submit the details and download the admit card
  • Take a printout for exam day use
  • Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 is expected to include important information such as:

  • Candidate's name and roll number
  • Exam date and timing
  • Examination centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Photograph and signature
  • Important exam instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

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