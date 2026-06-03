Jagan Reddy's Party Claims Teachers jobs 'Scam', Andhra Government Rejects Charge

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a mega attack on the ruling TDP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh. The Jagan Reddy-led party has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process.

YSRCP alleged that teacher posts were "sold" and deserving candidates were denied jobs despite their hard work and merit. The allegations have been rejected by the TDP government.

The party said that being HRD minister Nara Lokesh should take moral responsibility and resign. It also demanded a CBI probe and criminal cases registered against all those involved in the irregularities.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has defended the recruitment drive, calling it one of the largest teacher recruitment exercises in the state's history. He accused the YSRCP of spreading misinformation for political reasons.

Calling the system "fool proof" , the chief minister said that "no one can manipulate it".

Detailing the process, the chief minister said that "3,000 questions are fed into the computer. TCS manages it at an all-India level. The computer itself selects the questions and they are sent directly to the centre".

The chief minister dubbed the YSRCP allegations its "frustration" over a "brilliant" process.

The opposition, however, claimed that audio recordings pointing to irregularities had surfaced and alleged that the sports quota was misused to favour selected candidates. They said affected aspirants had joined the party's protest programme and vowed to continue the agitation until action is taken.

Rejecting the allegations, School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar said, Mega DSC-2025 was conducted with complete transparency through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) system managed by TCS, leaving no scope for manipulation.

"There was no manual intervention at any stage and no credible evidence of malpractice has been produced," he said.

Sasidhar said Mega DSC-2025, the first major teacher recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh since 2018, notified 16,347 posts and attracted around 3.36 lakh applications. "Despite facing 241 court cases, including one in the Supreme Court, the government completed the recruitment process in a record 145 days," he added.

The Secretary said examinations were conducted across 154 centres under strict security, while answer keys, scores and merit lists were published online. He added that nearly 15,941 appointment orders were issued after completion of the selection process.