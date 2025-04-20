AP DSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 16,347 Teacher Posts, Apply By May 15

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh government has opened the application process for the recruitment of 16,347 teacher posts under the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in, from April 20 to May 15.

To apply, candidates must click on the "Register Now" option available on the homepage and carefully read the recruitment instructions before completing the application form.

As per the official release, "With a commitment to deliver quality education, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will conduct Mega DSC-2025 to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies. Online applications will be accepted between April 20 and May 15, and the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held from June 6 to July 6."

Application Fee:

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 750 per post through the payment gateway between April 20 and May 15. The fee covers processing and the conduct of the recruitment test.

Vacancy Details:

District-level posts: 14,088

State/Zonal-level posts: 2,259

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The examination will be held across all district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals.

Each applicant must appear for the CBT at the designated examination centre, as per their hall ticket. It's important to note that the selection will be valid only for the district applied for, not necessarily the one where the exam is conducted.