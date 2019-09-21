Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Result Declared

Andhra Pradesh teacher result declared. AP DSC declares the result online.

Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared the result of the teacher recruitment. The list of candidates selected for appointment to principals, post graduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, physical education teachers, craft, art and music teachers, school assistants, language pandits, physical education teachers, music teachers, craft teachers and art & drawing teachers has been released online.

Merit list has also been released for recruitment to residential schools.

Check Merit List (Residential Schools)

Check Merit List (School Education)

The recruitment to these posts is purely based on merit cum roster system. Details on the selection process were already notified to the candidates.

Documents of all the qualified candidates will be verified. After verification of certificates by the authorized officers/ Team, the final selection list shall be prepared and published by the District Selection Committee concerned.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has declared the result for various posts like Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant and Digital Assistant. Selected candidates were supposed to upload their certificates today. However as of now, the option to upload the documents has not been made available on the official website.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.